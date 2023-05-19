Alec Baldwin's daughter Ireland has given birth to a baby girl.

Ireland Baldwin, 27, announced the birth of her first child on her Instagram account on Thursday, May 18, posing alongside her boyfriend RAC and her newborn daughter.

"holland," Baldwin said in the simple caption with a pink heart emoji.

Baldwin and RAC, whose real name is Andre Allen Anjos, appear to have taken inspiration from Baldwin's name by naming their daughter Holland after a geographic location.

On Friday, Baldwin shared a humorous post of what appears to be her in labor with the caption "The photo I’m going to show my daughter when she back talks."

Baldwin surprised her Instagram followers with her pregnancy by posting an image of an ultrasound alongside a caption wishing people a happy New Year on December 31.

The daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, Ireland Eliesse Baldwin, sometimes known as Ireland Basinger Baldwin, has ancestral ties to Ireland through her father, who has described himself as "Irish-Catholic" in previous interviews.

"My mother's French. I'm mostly Irish, though," Alec Baldwin said in a 1989 interview with Interview magazine.

His younger brother Billy once remarked about the siblings' upbringing, saying it was "raucous, rowdy, Irish-Catholic."

Explaining his daughter's unique and somewhat strange first name, Alec Baldwin once joked that he named his daughter Ireland because she "is beautiful but can't manage her finances."

Although Ireland Baldwin's mother Kim Basinger also boasts ancestral ties to Ireland, they are far more indirect than her husband's.

Basinger has roots in England, Sweden, and Germany but also has distant links to the Ulster Scots, an ethnic group that lived in the Irish province after migrating there from Scotland.

Despite having ancestral ties to Ireland on both sides of her family tree, it appears that Ireland Baldwin is yet to visit the country that she is named after.