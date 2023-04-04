Graham Norton is set to host "LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland" on Amazon Prime, which will see the Cork host work with ten of Ireland's most popular comedians with the aim of making each other laugh. The only catch is they can't laugh themselves!

"LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland" will be filmed entirely in Ireland and is set to be available on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide in 2024.

"LOL: Ireland" is the latest in a franchise that originated in Japan. The show has been adapted for a number of other countries including Australia, France, and Germany.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Norton said in a statement: "I'm thrilled to be the host for the first Irish original, 'LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland' on Prime Video, and to be working on home ground for the first time in many, many years.

"I'm so proud of our comedy culture and it's wonderful to have a platform to showcase Irish talent to a global audience.

"I can't wait to see what our comedy masterminds do to get the laughter going," he added.

Dan Grabiner, Head of Originals for UK & Northern Europe for Amazon Studios said: "Graham Norton and Last One Laughing is a match made in heaven."

He added "Ireland is home to world-class comedy and a booming television scene - we can't wait to celebrate and be part of that with our first Irish original production."

Norton wed Scottish film-maker Jono McLeod last July at Bantry House, in West Cork in July 2022. The luxurious venue was closed to the public so that Norton and his partner could enjoy a private function with about 120 guests. Scottish singer Lulu reportedly entertained guests at the ceremony, while famous Irish drag queen Panti Bliss performed a DJ set.