Some of the biggest names in golf have arrived at Limerick's Adare Manor for the eagerly anticipated JP McManus Pro-Am, which got underway on Monday morning.

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth, and world number one Scottie Scheffler are among the most high-profile names to take part in the star-studded event, which takes place on Monday and Tuesday and features ten of the world's top 12 golfers.

Spieth, Ricky Fowler, and Justin Thomas warmed up for the event with a round at Tralee Golf Links on Sunday and were pictured enjoying a pint of Guinness at the clubhouse afterward.

Several high-profile celebrities, including US actor Bill Murray, former One Direction member Niall Horan, "Belfast" star Jamie Dornan, and Westlife members Nicky Byrne, Shane Filan, and Kian Egan are also taking part in the event.

Former Chelsea captain John Terry and former England soccer manager Harry Redknapp are also taking part in the two-day event.

"So excited & nervous to play in the Pro-Am tomorrow. Both the golf course and hotel are INCREDIBLE," Terry said in an Instagram post on Sunday.

The JP McManus Pro-Am was originally intended to take place in July 2020 but was postponed by two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event, which first took place in 1990, was last held in 2010 after permanently moving to Adare Manor in 2005.

JP McManus's Pro-Am has helped to raise more than €140 million for charity since it began in 1990 and is expected to raise another huge sum this week.

Around 40,000 fans are expected to attend the event on Monday and Tuesday, with Irish broadcaster Virgin Media providing live coverage between 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on both days.