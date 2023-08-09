Three of the Pittsburgh Steelers' upcoming NFL preseason games will be available to stream for free on the island of Ireland via GAAGO this month, the Steelers organization announced today, August 9.

The Steelers' games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, and Atlanta Falcons will take place in August and will be available to both existing and new GAAGO subscribers.

Fans who do not yet have a GAAGO subscription can create an account and watch the Steelers preseason games. GAAGO subscribers can watch the games live or stream for a period of 72 hours after full-time.

This is the first time that GAAGO, a joint venture between the GAA and RTE that typically streams live and on-demand GAA content, will be used to stream Steelers games to fans across the island of Ireland.

Pittsburgh Steelers🤝GAAGO Big news for #SteelersNation across the island of Ireland as all Steelers pre-season games will be shown live for FREE on @GAAGO! 🏈12 Aug - Steelers v Bucs, 12am GMT

🏈19 Aug - Steelers v Bills, 11.30pm GMT

🏈25 Aug - Steelers v Falcons, 12.30am GMT pic.twitter.com/vQTYbLeERY — Steelers Ireland (@SteelersIreland) August 9, 2023

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Dan Rooney, Director of Business Development and Strategy, said: "The streaming of the Steelers preseason games is part of our commitment to serve our existing Irish fans as well as offer new fans the chance to engage with the sport potentially for the first time.

"We're delighted to partner with GAAGO to offer these games free of charge to everyone in Ireland."

Noel Quinn, Head of GAAGO, said: "We are excited to bring the Pittsburgh Steelers pre-season games to audiences on the island of Ireland and to add to the rich array of content available through GAAGO.

"Fans who have never used the platform before can simply sign up and stream these games."

The streaming announcement is the latest piece of activity from the Steelers in the Irish market having been granted rights to expand their brand and activities in Ireland as part of the NFL's Global Markets Program.

Earlier this year, the Steelers launched a dedicated Irish Steelers podcast along with Irish social channels offering unique content for Irish fans. A Steelers in-market event is due to take place later in the year with a fan watch party.

For the first time since 1997, @Steelers energy is taking over @CrokePark. What a sight to behold for our official return to Ireland 🙌🏈#HereWeGo #SteelersIreland pic.twitter.com/clM2dFpbTG — Steelers Ireland (@SteelersIreland) May 25, 2023

The Steelers organization noted that the franchise founders and owners, the Rooney family, maintain a deep connection to the island of Ireland through their ancestral roots in Newry Co Down.

Daniel M Rooney was appointed as the United States Ambassador to Ireland and was also one of the founders of The Ireland Funds which promotes peace, equality, and opportunity across the island of Ireland and among Irish communities worldwide.

In July 1997, the Pittsburgh Steelers played in the first NFL game to be held in Ireland when they took on the Chicago Bears at Croke Park in the pre-season American Bowl. The Steelers won 20 - 17.