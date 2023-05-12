A Florida high school is set to travel to Ireland as part of an American football tour.

The Maclay School football team will play in Ireland in 2024 ahead of the Aer Lingus Football Classic between Florida State and Georgia Tech in the Aviva Stadium on August 24.

Maclay and fellow Tallahassee school Chiles High School have been invited to take part in a game at Donnybrook Stadium ahead of the Aer Lingus Classic.

Chiles High School has yet to accept the invitation, but Maclay confirmed earlier in the week that it will take part in the occasion.

Maclay head coach Jason Cauley said the team will now begin fundraising to cover travel expenses associated with the trip, adding that it is likely to cost around $4,000 per player.

The two games are part of the Global Football Ireland tour for 2024.

This year, old rivals Notre Dame and Navy will go head to head in the 2023 Aer Lingus Football Classic on August 26.

A Global Ireland Football Tournament will also take place in Donnybrook Stadium on August 25.

Organizers of this year's game have announced a ticket lottery due to "unprecedented demand" for the game.

More than 42,000 people were in attendance at last year's Football Classic when Northwestern Wildcats completed a stunning second-half comeback to defeat Nebraska 31-28.

The game went viral after a bank card processing error led to 75% of all food and drink at the Aviva Stadium being given out for free.

For roughly two hours, the stadium's catering company supplied food and drinks to delighted spectators at no cost while attempting to resolve an error with the payments system.