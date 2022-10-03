"The Wonder," a Gothic Irish drama starring Florence Pugh, will be released on Netflix following a limited theatrical run next month.

The period thriller, which is directed by Sebastián Lelio, is based on the acclaimed 2016 novel by Irish writer Emma Donoghue.

According to a synopsis for the film, the story takes place in rural Ireland in 1862, thirteen years after the Great Famine.

Pugh plays the role of English Nightingale Nurse Lib Wright, who is called to the Irish Midlands by a devout community to conduct a 15-day examination of an 11-year-old girl. The young girl, played by Anna O’Donnell, claims not to have eaten for four months, surviving miraculously on “manna from heaven." As Anna's health rapidly deteriorates, Lib is determined to unearth the truth, challenging the faith of a community that would prefer to stay believing.

The psychological drama, which is inspired by the 19th-century phenomenon of “fasting girls," was filmed in County Wicklow last year.

Additional casting includes Tom Burke , Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Toby Jones, Dermot Crowley, Brían F. O’Byrne, and Ciaran Hinds.

The screenplay was co-written by Lelio, Donoghue, and Alice Birch. Andrew Lowe and Ed Guiney produced the film for Irish production company Element Pictures alongside Tessa Ross and Juliette Howell for House Productions. Danny Cohen, Len Blavatnik, and Donoghue signed on as executive producers, reports Variety.

“The Wonder” has been developed with the support of Screen Ireland and Access Entertainment.

"The Wonder" had its world premiere last month at the Telluride Film Festival, according to Deadline.

The film will be released in select theaters in the U.S. on November 2 and will be available on Netflix in the U.S. starting November 16. It will be available on Netflix UK and Ireland on December 7.