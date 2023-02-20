Fionn Whelan, a young busker on Dublin's Grafton Street, is being praised for his musical talents after a video of his performance was posted online.



The 12-year-old, Fionn Whelan, has been wowing crowds on Dublin’s Grafton Street and recently caught the attention of Dublin comedian Fabu D, who shared a video of the young Wicklow musician.

“Lemme hear what you got bro, this guy is a legend!" Fabu D says in the video.

Whelan then proceeds to play an amazing rendition of "When We Were Young" by Adele.

The performance wowed both the crowd and Fabu D’s online audience, with many people rushing to the comments to praise the young singer's talent, reports the Irish Mirror.

One person posted: “This young lad will go places brilliant.”

Another wrote: “This young Man has it in abundance. A star in the making. Wishing him the very best of luck in the future.

“From Wicklow myself and it’s fantastic to see such young talent in the area. The next Hozier perhaps.”

Someone else added: “Wow, what an amazing talent I can imagine. How good he will be in five years' time, brilliant young man.

“Enjoyed your song and would love to hear you sing some older songs and ballads. Well done enjoy your music.”

Fabu D commented under the video: “Such a great energy in his voice wow I wish him the best of luck in the future. What a superstar” alongside a link to Fionn’s Instagram.

Dublin's Grafton Street is famous for its musicians and other performers who come to the area to showcase their talents, with the buskers one of the area's top attractions.

A number of successful musicians began their career busking on Grafton Street, including Rodrigo y Gabriela, Glen Hansard, Bono, Keywest and Damien Rice.