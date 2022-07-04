Mick McLoughlin, a Dublin busker, singing “You’ve Got A Friend in Me” to an autistic child on public transportation warmed the hearts of Facebook and Reddit users.

McLoughlin sweetly plays the guitar and sings to a young boy sitting across from him on the Luas, the tram system in Dublin, in the video that unsurprisingly went viral.

As soon as the child hears the first few words of the well-known Randy Newman song from Pixar’s "Toy Story" movie, he squeals with delight.

The video was posted to Facebook by Peader Brown's pub in Dublin on March 5, 2021, and has received thousands of views.

According to the post, the young lad, who has non-verbal autism, is Eddie Power from Cabra.

Mick McLoughlin Legendary Dublin busker Mick Mcloughlin keeps yong lad Eddie Power from Cabra who has non verbal autism entertained on the Luas🙂👌💚 Posted by Peadar Browns on Friday, March 5, 2021

One of the commenters under the video said: "The joy in the face of that young lad, Fair play to him, wouldn't the world be a nicer place to be if there was more people like him."

The sweet scene was also posted to Reddit, where it moved many of the platform's users.

“Amazing, music brings us all together and this was so beautiful," said one Reddit comment.

Another one said: “…what a beautiful human being. Truly great to see videos like this during these trying times."

One person commented: "Yeah for real the kid's initial squeal of delight was such pure joy :)"

And: "That guy’s got a fan in me. Way to make a kid's day."

Mick McLoughlin, the musician in the video, has his own YouTube channel, where he's written that he's a busker musician from Dublin and has been playing on Henry Street for 10 years. His YouTube channel can be found here.