Irish actress Evanna Lynch had a secret, nine-year romance with her "Harry Potter" co-star Robbie Jarvis.

Lynch, the Co Louth native who starred as Luna Lovegood in the "Harry Potter" fiml adaptations, first met Jarvis in 2007 on the set of "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix," the fifth installment of the movie series.

While Lynch was a regular in the blockbuster film series, Jarvis only appeared once in a flashback as a young James Potter.

Even though the couple, who ultimately split in 2016, mostly tried to keep their relationship private, Jarvis popped up on Lynch's Instagram page as early as 2014.

"Someone forgot to tell Robbie Alcatraz is not Azkaban... " she captioned one March 2014 post.

In February 2015, Lynch shared a sweet Valentine's Day post to her "little loves" - Jarvis and a cat - adding "thanks for being sweet babes and for putting up with all my s--t."

In May of that year, she wished Jarvis, whom she called her "sweetest boy" a "happy 29th birthday" on her Instagram.

Lynch even convinced Jarvis to embrace the vegan lifestyle after she shared information about the animal agriculture industry while they were on a trip to New Zealand.

The two have reportedly remained amicable after their breakup.

Lynch, who has since featured on the US version of "Dancing with the Stars," is understood to be dating a mystery French man since 2021. The actress revealed in an RTÉ interview that she has introduced the new beau to her loved ones at her sister's wedding.

"We met in London," she told RTÉ presenter Miriam O'Callaghan in 2022. "He's quiet. But he’s meeting the whole family this weekend."

In 2022, Lynch released her memoir "The Opposite of Butterfly Hunting," in which she opened up about her recovery from an eating disorder.

That same year, she showed her "Harry Potter" co-stars James and Oliver Phelps around Ireland for their travel series "Fantastic Friends."