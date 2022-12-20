Emma Sophia, already an online sensation at six years old, has released her Irish language rendition of "Silent Night" with a very special message for Christmas.

Emma Sophia's rendition of "Silent Night" ("Oíche Chiúin") was filmed at the pre-Famine cottage of the famed Irish emigrant Dan O'Hara at Connemara Heritage Centre in Co Galway.

The talented young singer dedicated her music video to "those throughout the world falling victim to the plight of war and famine," her mother Mary told IrishCentral.

Emma Sophia's "Silent Night" has already racked up over 300k views on Facebook since it was uploaded on December 13, 2022.

In the video, Emma Sophia "takes the viewer back to 1800s rural Ireland giving an insight into Christmas nights in bygone times," explains Mary.

"The story of Dan O'Hara is a very sad story representative of 65,000 Irish families of the famine in Ireland and Emma Sophia has dedicated her beautiful version of 'Silent Night' to those throughout the world falling victim to the plight of war and famine this Christmas."

Mary added: "The song opens with Emma singing the first verse in Irish, before then singing the rest in English.

"She has received hundreds of incredibly supportive positive comments, with many feeling emotional after watching it as they think of their Irish ancestors."

The Ryans will be releasing "Silent Night" as a digital download ahead of Christmas.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Who is Emma Sophia?

IrishCentral has previously posted stories on Emma Sophia's great talent, including her version of "Danny Boy" when she was four years old. This video garnered millions of views over St. Patrick's Day in 2021.

When she was five, she released her version of "When Irish Eyes are Smiling" which also went viral.

Emma Sophia has been singing since before she could talk! And not just nursery rhymes or princess songs (although of course, she loves Disney too). Unusual for a child of her age, Emma Sophia has amassed an extensive repertoire of Irish folk songs and ballads. Emma Sophia first came to prominence when, at the age of just three, her video of "Ireland's Call" went viral.

Emma Sophia was interviewed by BBC Newsline about her singing. In December 2020, she made her stage debut at the Cork Opera House when she was invited to perform Walking in the Air for the annual Cork Opera House Christmas Concert. Accompanied by the Orchestra of the Cork Opera House, Emma Sophia thoroughly enjoyed the experience, announcing that she wanted to do that every day.

You can watch more of Emma Sophia's wonderful performances on her YouTube here or on her Facebook page.