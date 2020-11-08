Elisha Cuthbert will star in the Irish horror movie ‘The Cellar,” which is set to begin filming in Co Roscommon this month.

The “24” actress will play opposite Dublin actor Eoin Macken in the new film from writer-director Brendan Muldowney, whose previous credits include “Pilgrimage,” “Love Eternal,” and “Savage.”

“The Cellar,” which is being described as “the darkest” of nightmares, tells the story of a mother who must confront an ancient force when her daughter disappears in the family’s new home.

Midwest Radio reports that the film is backed by backed by Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland.

The 37-year-old Canadian actress is known for playing Jack Bauer’s daughter in “24.” She currently stars in the Netflix series “The Ranch.” Other credits include “Happy Endings” and the films “House of Wax” and “The Girl Next Door.”

Irish actor Eoin Macken has starred in the US medical drama series “The Night Shift,” BBC's “Merlin” and the Irish horror film “The Hole in the Ground.”

“The Cellar” is expected to be released in Irish cinemas next year.