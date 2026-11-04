If you grew up in Ireland or have Irish roots, you know that the Christmas ads from the big supermarkets are practically a national event. Tesco Ireland, one of the country’s biggest grocery chains, has just kicked off the season with a charming new spot about a little boy who becomes convinced an elf works at his local store.

Created by agency BBH Dublin, the Helping Christmas Feel Magic campaign plays on the gap between what adults see and what kids notice. The boy watches a store employee going out of their way to help customers, and in his mind there’s only one explanation. Nobody could be that kind and that good at finding the last box of mince pies without some serious North Pole training.

Our young detective is well equipped for the case. He draws his clues from "Wild Elves of Ireland", a book belonging to his grandmother, which gives the story a cozy touch of Irish folklore. Ireland has long been a land of fairy lore, so the idea of a mischievous little person lurking nearby feels right at home. According to Media Marketing, the book also becomes a recognizable element of the campaign beyond the TV screen, helping link the ad to in-store and outdoor advertising.

The ad was directed by Elliot Power through production companies Love Song and Assembly. It was filmed at Tesco Naas Extra and Tesco Celbridge, two stores in County Kildare, a short drive west of Dublin. So if you’ve ever done a Christmas shop in Kildare, those aisles might look very familiar.

The campaign builds on the Every Little Helps platform Tesco Ireland launched earlier this year. After spotlighting the ways the retailer supports customers and communities, the festive chapter turns to the everyday help shoppers get while they browse. As Media Marketing observed in its coverage, the colleagues doing that unseen work are “not elves.”