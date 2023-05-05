Ed Sheeran will appear on RTÉ's "The Late Late Show" in a pre-recorded interview tonight, May 5 following both his legal victory and the death of his Irish grandmother Anne Mary Sheeran (née Mulligan.)

Sheeran, who spoke with Tubridy during his last visit to Dublin, chats in the two-part interview on a range of topics, including the Irish influence on his music, RTÉ has revealed.

"In a 'Late Late Show' first, Ryan interviews Ed in the round, surrounded by Irish fans who get the chance to chat with their idol and hear exclusive acoustic performances of hit singles 'Perfect' and 'Eyes Closed' as well as another track from his new album," RTÉ said.

"The Late Late Show" shared this teaser clip on Friday:

Sheeran's pre-recorded interview airs just two days after his Irish granny Anne Mary Sheeran's (nee Mulligan) funeral in Co Wexford, which the singer-songwriter had to miss due to his copyright trial in New York City. The 32-year-old British singer had been accused of copying Marvin Gaye's 1973 hit "Let's Get It On" for his 2014 Grammy-winning single "Thinking Out Loud."

However, a New York City jury ruled on Thursday, May 4 that Sheeran did not copy the song.

Sheeran told reporters afterward that he was happy with the verdict but noted that he was "unbelievably frustrated that baseless claims like this are allowed to go to court."

He further said: "I'm just a guy with a guitar who loves writing music for people to enjoy.

"I am not, and will never allow myself to be, a piggybank for people to shake.

"Having to be in New York has meant that I missed being with my family at my grandmother's funeral in Ireland, and I will never get that time back."

At his grandmother's funeral on Wednesday, Sheeran's father John Sheeran told the congregation at St. Patrick’s Church in Craanford, Co Wexford: “I am very sad that our son Edward is unable to be here today.

"He’s so upset that he cannot be present. He has to be thousands of miles away in a court in America defending his integrity.

"I know he is comforted by the fact that he was able to spend some precious time alone with his grandma just a month ago.”

Meanwhile, Sheeran's latest album "-" ("Subtract") is also being released on Friday, May 5. The Irish influence that was so apparent on his previous album "÷" ("Divide") does not appear to have carried over to the latest album.