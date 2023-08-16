Domhnall Gleeson stars in fellow Irishman Hozier’s new music video for his song “De Selby (Part 2)” which was released today, August 16.

“I’m proud to release the video for 'De Selby (Part 2)' featuring the incredible Domhnall Gleeson, and directed by the great Wolf James,” Hozier said in a social media blast on Wednesday.

“Working toward this piece was a pleasure, I’m honoured Domhnall would bring this stunning performance to my work.”

The gritty, black-and-white music video appears to have been filmed in Ireland and shows Gleeson in Byrne's Irish House, a pub in Hozier's native Co Wicklow.

The video racked up more than 14k views on YouTube within an hour of being published.

Gleeson isn't the first Irish superstar to feature in a Hozier music video - in 2016, Saoirse Ronan starred in the music video for Hozier's "Cherry Wine."

Hozier released "De Selby (Part 2)," which he described as a "funky disco song," on July 24 in the lead-up to the release of his latest album "Unreal Unearth," which drops this Friday, August 18.

The song shares its name with a character from the Irish literary classic "The Third Policeman."

The two-song suite of "De Selby (Parts 1 and 2)" dips into a Gaelic passage only to melt into a bass-driven groove on the second half, Columbia Records said.

Hozier said: “This song reflects on darkness and night falling. It aligned with the thinking of the character of De Selby.

"When you can’t see where your hands and the darkness end, they literally become one and the same.

"Part 2 is something of a descent. We are lost together in this moment with no beginning and no end.

"The track explores this theme over a disco track, hope you enjoy!”

Hozier shared his newest music video just two days before his latest album “Unreal Unearth” goes on sale this Friday, August 18. It’s the Co Wicklow native’s third studio album, following his self-titled debut in 2014 and “Wasteland, Baby!” in 2019.

Speaking with Rolling Stone earlier this year, Hozier described his new album as "quite eclectic."

“There’s some moments that are a bit more old school and stuff that’s Nineties grunge sounding too," the Irish singer-songwriter said, who noted that he wrote a lot of it during the pandemic.

According to Rolling Stone, Hozier used Dante’s Nine Circles of Hell as a framing device for the record, specifically reflecting on two of the nine circles, gluttony and heresy.

“There’s a subtle element and I wanted to be light and playful with it," Hozier said. "The album can be taken as a collection of songs, but also as a little bit of a journey. It starts with a descent and I’ve arranged the songs according to their themes into nine circles, just playfully reflecting Dante’s nine circles and then an ascent at the end."

Hozier will be embarking on a tour of the US, Canada, and Europe in support of "Unreal Unearth" in the coming months - many of the live dates are already sold out.