Irish actors Domhnall Gleeson and Aisling Bea will appear in the upcoming Channel 4 series "Alice & Jack."

Gleeson, 40, and Academy Award-nominated English actress Andrea Riseborough, 41, star in the titular roles. They also both serve as executive producers on the series with former chairman of Bafta and film producer Krishnendu Majumdar.

The romantic drama, billed as a “love story for the ages," will also feature Aimee Lou Wood ("Sex Education"), Irish actress and stand-up Aisling Bea ("Greatest Days"), and Sunil Patel ("Stath Lets Flats").

The original drama was created and written by award winning writer and film director Victor Levin ("Mad Men," "Mad About You").

The synopsis for the series reads: "When Alice (Riseborough) and Jack (Gleeson) first meet they’re bound by a connection so powerful it seems nothing can break it, but will their path lead them to a place of happiness and togetherness? Or will life and their own emotional complexities get in the way? Honest, intimate, and surprisingly funny, the series shows love in all its unexpected, technicolour, kaleidoscopic beauty."

Finnish film director and screenwriter Juho Kuosmanen, who co-wrote and directed 2021 Cannes Grand Prix co-winner "Compartment 6," is the lead director on the series, while Hong Khaou (writer and director of the Baftra-nominated ITV drama series "Lilting") will direct the second block of the series.

The series is a collaboration with Channel 4 alongside Fremantle, Groundswell Productions, Me + You Productions and De Maio Entertainment.

Filming for the series took place in London, south-east England and Gran Canaria in the summer of 2022, said Channel 4.

Both Riseborough and Gleeson were “directly involved” with Groundswell Productions in the development of the series, said Channel 4.

“We unite in yearning to see evidence of real love and, too, are soothed to share with one another the ache of its inevitable imperfection," said Riseborough, speaking before the SAG-AFTRA actors' strikes in the U.S.

“This story is for anyone who could or couldn’t make the sacrifice that love demanded, for anyone who battles and accepts the one who makes their soul soar, for anyone who longs to feel, who has felt, and who feels the tingling anticipation of love’s joy.”

Gleeson said: “The only work I’ve wanted to watch and do since the pandemic is work about connection and love, and work with a sense of humor.

“Alice & Jack keep coming back to each other because they can’t help themselves – they find in each other something that they don’t have on their own.

“I think they’re soulmates, I think it’s bigger than just the two of them. Their story centres on connection and love in the most beautiful way and reminds us that we are always allowed to smile – even if it’s through the tears.”

Nick Lee, head of acquisitions and international at Channel 4, said: “The intimacy of Alice & Jack makes it both heart-wrenching and unmissable in equal measure. The inventive producing partners, the expert performances and the overall creative energy has resulted in something quite special; we are delighted to be the UK partner at Channel 4.”

Christian Vesper, CEO of Global Drama, Fremantle, commented: “Very rarely does a TV series pitch love and comedy in such a flawless combination. We’re both proud and humbled to be bringing such a smart and sophisticated drama from a team of world class creatives at the very top of their game. Working so closely with these partners of extraordinary value and extensive experience from the very inception of this project seemed the only way to embrace this new and exciting opportunity.”