Actor Tommy Tiernan has revealed that the third season of Derry Girls may be the last.

Tiernan, who plays Erin’s father Gerry on the hit show, was speaking on the The Jason Manford Show on Absolute Radio when he was asked what was in store for the show.

“This is the last series, I think. As far as I know this is the very last series,"said Tiernan, who also said that the third season was scheduled to begin filming next month.

Praising his co-stars, he said: “I feel lucky to be working with such funny people. There are two members of the cast that I can’t look at because I laugh. It’s enough to bring you out in sweats. Kathy Kiera Clarke who plays my sister-in-law… Kathy is one of the funniest people that I’ve ever worked with and I’m just not able to look at her.”

"I mean this sincerely, as soon as I get the scripts I will rifle through it, first of all to see my own scenes and then to pray to God that I don’t have an awful lot of scenes with [Kathy], because I’ll be getting the sweats the night before. Like how can I keep a straight face? We find it very difficult… and I also find it impossible to look at Orla who’s her daughter."

Lisa is writing Series 3 as we speak please do not panic 💗 pic.twitter.com/fCxrqYpqUF — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) March 10, 2020

However, actress Nicola Coughlan, who plays Clare in the show, took to Twitter saying “Do not believe everything you read!”

Coughlan said series creator Lisa McGee was currently writing the third season and that they did not have plans to begin filming in April

Show creator McGee previously teased what the show’s fans can expect from the next season.

"They're still eejits and they still get into a lot of trouble, but they're certainly going to grow up a little bit," she said.

"There's definitely a very personal journey that they go on, as well as a political one. It's an exciting time for them because they're just on the cusp of adulthood. There's lots of new guest characters, as always. In every episode, we have a new big guest star come in. That's really exciting, writing those (roles). That has been good craic, looking forward to shooting all of that."