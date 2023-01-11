Irish singer Daniel O'Donnell celebrated 20 years of marriage to wife Majella by renewing their wedding vows.

The couple started the new year off with a quiet ceremony at their home in Kincasslagh, West Donegal, reported the Irish Independent.

The 61-year-old cultural icon posted photos of the day on his Facebook page, writing: "After a wonderful 20 years of marriage, Majella and I renewed our vows with a small family gathering tonight at our home in Donegal."

The posted photos show the entertainer in a three-piece suit and Majella in a white dress in front of a glittering Christmas tree and surrounded by family.

The couple first met when O'Donnell visited Majella's parents bar in Tenerife. They were married on November 4, 2002.

Fans and well-wishers took to social media to congratulate the happy couple. So far the post has received over 7.3K comments.

One fan wrote: "How wonderful that you found a special love, over 20 years ago, that lifted you both, higher and higher, and continues to do so, into today and beyond.

"Your beautiful union has clearly enriched your hearts and minds, and brought great connectedness and unity to your families. Congratulations, Daniel and Majella."

Another one said: "They say the first 20 years are the hardest so it's all even better from now on! You both look so happy & have a beautiful family. God bless & stay as happy as you are now.."