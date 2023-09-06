Damian McGinty and his wife Anna Claire have announced that they are expecting their first child, a girl, next spring.

“In some personal news, Baby Girl McGinty coming in March 2024,” McGinty said in a tweet this week.

“We are so excited and I can’t wait to be a girl dad!!”

In some personal news, Baby Girl McGinty coming in March 2024.

We are so excited and I can’t wait to be a girl dad!! pic.twitter.com/rmawbVmv3l — Damian Mc Ginty (@damianmcginty) September 4, 2023

Over on Instagram, the soon-to-be parents shared a sweet snap of them popping pink confetti at what appears to have been a gender reveal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Claire McGinty (@acmcg1233)

The soon-to-be parents, who met in the US, began dating in 2014. In June 2018, McGinty announced their engagement on social media, and the two got married in Memphis, Tennessee in June 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damian McGinty (@damianmcginty)

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Derry native McGinty began his climb to fame when he joined Celtic Thunder in 2008 when he was just 14 years old. As a member of the Irish musical performance group, he did multiple tours of the US and Canada, several PBS specials, performed at the White House, and sold over one million recordings.

In 2011, McGinty got his big US television break after he won a guest spot on the smash hit show "Glee" thanks to the reality competition "The Glee Project"

McGinty's role as Irish exchange student Rory Flanagan was ultimately extended from seven episodes to 18.

However, in 2022, in the run-up to the 10th anniversary of "The Glee Project" ending, McGinty revealed how the role was difficult for him.

"What made it really, really hard is doing something that was so unbelievably untrue to what I would do in normal life — like 'top of the morning' and all these unbelievably large stereotypes are very unnatural for me," he told Insider.

"There were a couple of choices for the character that just made it feel really unnatural for me to deliver."

Later, in 2023, McGinty featured as a contestant on the Irish version of "Dancing with the Stars," where he was partnered with Kylee Vincent. The duo reached the final and finished as joint runners-up.