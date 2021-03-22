A video of an adorable four-year-old Irish girl from Kinsale singing the iconic Irish song “Danny Boy” ahead of St. Patrick's Day has received over 2.4 million views.

Emma Sophia Ryan performed the song against a backdrop of stunning Irish scenery. The footage was filmed in Nohoval Cove and at the Old Head of Kinsale.

Her mum Mary, a professional musician, played the piano and violin music featured on the video, the Irish Mirror reports.

The video, which has been shared over 66,000 times, was published on Facebook on Tuesday, March 16 and dedicated to “everyone with Irish blood in their veins.”

The post reads: "Danny Boy as you've never heard it before, performed by rising star, 4-year-old Emma Sophia from Kinsale, Ireland.

"Dedicated to everyone with Irish blood in their veins, this is both an emotional and a spiritual experience.

"The video is set overlooking the Atlantic Ocean and the first part features the stunning scenery of Nohoval Cove and the world famous Old Head of Kinsale.

"The second part was shot in the unbelievably atmospheric setting of a 6th Century church and graveyard situated on top of a cliff overlooking the outer reaches of Kinsale at the start of the Wild Atlantic Way."

The Facebook post had over 6,000 comments, with social media users from around the world praising the girl for her "enchanting" voice.

"Emma Sophia, your sweet voice warms my heart and soul," said one Facebook user.

Another said the young girl is a "star in the making."

On Saturday, it was announced that the song would be available for download, with all proceeds going to LauraLynn - Ireland’s Children’s Hospice. Emma Sophia’s debut single can be downloaded at emmasophia.hearnow.com.

Emma Sophia's Facebook page can be found here.