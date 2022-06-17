Colin Farrell has got a lot of work on his plate. In addition to his HBO Max series playing The Penguin in a spinoff of the hugely successful film The Batman, the Dubliner has also inked a deal with AppleTV+ to star in a “genre-bending” drama series called Sugar.

Variety reported last week that not much is known about the plot, “aside from the fact that it is described as a genre-bending contemporary take on the private detective story set in Los Angeles.” No word on when filming takes place, or an air date. Farrell is also down as one of the show’s executive producers.

Maybe Farrell was getting some practice in a few days back when the paps caught him on a coffee run in LA walking from his truck to the store barefoot – not the smartest thing to do given the filth and grime on the streets.

Farrell is set to reprise his role as Penguin, aka Oswald Cobblepot, in the upcoming HBO Max series of the same name.

Variety reported in December that the Dubliner will reprise his role as the Gotham villain in a limited series that charts the Penguin's rise through the city's criminal underworld.

"The world that Matt Reeves created for ‘The Batman’ is one that warrants a deeper gaze through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot," Farrell said in March following the release of "The Batman".

"I couldn’t be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become The Penguin. Will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem."