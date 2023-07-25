Coldplay announced today, July 25, that they will be playing two more concerts at Dublin's Croke Park next year - September 1 and September 2, 2024.

Coldplay’s two concerts in Dublin next September are in addition to their recently announced shows at Croke Park on August 29 and August 30, 2024, part of their massive “Music of the Spheres” world tour.

A fourth Dublin show has been added for September 2, 2024. Presale tickets on sale now. pic.twitter.com/6lfVd69xuz — Coldplay (@coldplay) July 25, 2023

Presale tickets for all four of Coldplay's four Irish concerts began this morning, July 25, for fans who pre-registered for a code last week.

However, the presale was marred by frustrations with fans encountering "an unexpected error" on Ticketmaster's website while others were kicked out of the queue and placed further back once they regained entry, according to the Irish Examiner.

The general sale for all of Coldplay's Dublin shows will begin this Friday, July 28 at 10 am Irish time at Ticketmaster.ie.

According to Irish music promoters MCD Productions, Coldplay has also confirmed they will make a limited number of Infinity Tickets, which cost the equivalent of €20 per ticket, available for the shows at a later date. Infinity Tickets are restricted to a maximum of two tickets per purchaser and must be bought in pairs (which will be located next to each other).

Coldplay’s Irish dates next summer are part of a third run of European dates for their record-breaking “Music of the Spheres World Tour,” which has sold more than 7.5 million tickets since its first stop in March 2022.

Coldplay last performed in Ireland in July 2017 for their "A Head Full of Dreams" tour, which was also staged at Dublin's Croke Park. Tickets for the show sold out within minutes.

During their 2017 Irish show, Coldplay welcomed a surprise guest from the audience, Rob O'Byrne, on stage.

O'Byrne later told CBS News "It was a great view. You see the whole of the Croke Park, just the top of people's heads."

On stage, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin handed O'Byrne a harmonica and the two improvised a duet.

"I just blew the harm when he stopped singing, and then he just looked down and said 'yeah just keep doing that,'" O'Byrne said.