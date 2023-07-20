Coldplay will play Dublin’s Croke Park on August 29 and August 30, 2024 for their massive “Music of the Spheres” world tour.

The British rockers announced the two Irish tour dates today, July 20, as part of a slew of new European 2024 dates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coldplay (@coldplay)

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Ticketmaster Ireland said on Thursday that the artist presale for both of Coldplay’s 2024 shows in Dublin will begin on Tuesday, July 25 at 10 am Irish time.

Fans can register for first access to tickets in the artist presale on Coldplay's website.

The promoter presale for the two Irish shows will begin on Wednesday, July 26 at 10 am Irish time.

General on-sale tickets will be available from 10 am Irish time on Friday, July 28.

Ticketmaster noted that all attendees under the age of 16 need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian and that standing tickets are only available to persons aged 14 and over.

There will be a maximum of four presale tickets and six general sale tickets per person, per household. Tickets in excess of four in presale and six in general sale will be canceled.

Coldplay’s Irish dates next summer are part of a third run of European dates for their record-breaking “Music of the Spheres World Tour,” which has sold more than 7.5 million tickets since its first stop in March 2022.

Coldplay last performed in Ireland in July 2017 for their "A Head Full of Dreams" tour, which was also staged at Dublin's Croke Park. Tickets for the show sold out within minutes.

During their 2017 Irish show, Coldplay welcomed a surprise guest from the audience, Rob O'Byrne, on stage.

O'Byrne later told CBS News "It was a great view. You see the whole of the Croke Park, just the top of people's heads."

On stage, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin handed O'Byrne a harmonica and the two improvised a duet.

"I just blew the harm when he stopped singing, and then he just looked down and said 'yeah just keep doing that,'" O'Byrne said.