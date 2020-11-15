CNN's most famous and beloved election analyst John King delighted his Irish audience by engaging in some online banter with Irish language television channel TG4.

King, who has strong Irish roots, responded to a PhotoShopped image on the TG4 Twitter account on Saturday evening that placed the CNN news anchor in front of an Irish language weather forecast for Leinster, Munster, Connacht, and Ulster.

The image was posted alongside the caption "Níl soicind ag @JohnKingCNN" (John King doesn't have a second) and King responded to the tweet with a mock weather forecast.

"The 10-day forecast includes sun. promise. (ok, hope ....)" King wrote on Twitter, earning adoration from his growing Irish audience.

the 10-day forecast includes sun. promise. (ok, hope ....) https://t.co/oedHU9yKBn — John King (@JohnKingCNN) November 14, 2020

Many replies proclaimed that King had just ensured that he became one of Ireland's most popular overseas celebrities with his response. while others urged him to fly to Ireland for a week of TV appearances.

"Looks like it's about time you book some TV appearances on Irish TV. You are clearly their newly adopted son," one Twitter user wrote.

"You should go to Ireland for a week be their hero do weather forecast sports and whatever they feel that you're good at. I would," another Twitter user said.

TG4, meanwhile, thanked King for responding to their tweet and encouraged him to drop into their studios if he visited his ancestral home of Doonloughan in County Galway.

Others commended King for his now-famous performances during the 2020 presidential election.

The CNN analyst received widespread praise and adulation for his relentless and informative updates on Nov. 3 and the days that followed.