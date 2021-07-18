Irish music supergroup Celtic Thunder has postponed all tour dates until spring next year due to renewed concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The group will move all of its IRELAND tour concerts scheduled for 2020 and 2021 to next year, with all tickets sold for scheduled tour dates automatically transferred to next year's revised concerts.

Show producer Sharon Browne cited the continued closure of US borders to European visitors and the difficulties in obtaining the visas needed to perform in the US and Canada as reasons for the postponement.

"Having closely monitored the current entry and visa restrictions over the past few uncertain months, and after discussion with our Promoters and Partners, we have taken the unfortunate yet inevitable decision to postpone Celtic Thunder’s Ireland Tour to Spring 2022," Browne said in a statement.

"Borders in the United States and Canada remain closed to travelers from Europe, and US Embassies overseas are not currently offering appointments for visa collection.

"The lack of any timeline for the reopening the borders or visa processing has left us with no alternative but to reschedule our tour of the USA and Canada to Spring 2022."

Celtic Thunder soloist Ryan Kelly said that the group was disappointed to postpone its Ireland tour dates and that members are "impatient" to perform live shows again.

"We cannot wait to get out and give our all, and to welcome our fans back to a Celtic Thunder show," Kelly said.

All tour dates announced for 2020 and 2021 will be transferred to Spring 2022, with ticket holders retaining their seat locations. For information and guidance on all ticketing matters, ticket holders should contact their original point of purchase.

Celtic Thunder Ireland - Revised tour dates 2022

Tue 2/22/2022 Hard Rock Cafe International Orlando, FL

Hard Rock Cafe International Orlando, FL Wed 2/23/2022 Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Sarasota, FL

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Sarasota, FL Fri 2/25/2022 Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL

Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL Sat 2/26/2022 Florida Theatre Jacksonville, FL

Florida Theatre Jacksonville, FL Sun 2/27/2022 Schermerhorn Symphony Center Nashville, TN

Schermerhorn Symphony Center Nashville, TN Tue 3/1/2022 Atlanta Symphony Hall Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Symphony Hall Atlanta, GA Fri 3/4/2022 Mayo Performing Arts Center Morristown, NJ

Mayo Performing Arts Center Morristown, NJ Sat 3/5/2022 Santander Performing Arts Center Reading, PA

Santander Performing Arts Center Reading, PA Sun 3/6/2022 Keswick Theatre Glenside, PA

Keswick Theatre Glenside, PA Tue 3/8/2022 Count Basie Center for the Arts Red Bank, NJ

Count Basie Center for the Arts Red Bank, NJ Fri 3/11/2022 Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT

Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT Sun 3/13/2022 Theatre at Westbury Westbury, NY

Theatre at Westbury Westbury, NY Tue 3/15/2022 The Chevalier Theater Medford, MA

The Chevalier Theater Medford, MA Thu 3/17/2022 Centre in the Square Kitchener, Ontario

Centre in the Square Kitchener, Ontario Tue 3/29/2022 Paramount Theatre Denver, CO Tickets Fri 4/1/2022 San Jose Civic San Jose, CA Tickets

Paramount Theatre Denver, CO Tickets Fri 4/1/2022 San Jose Civic San Jose, CA Tickets Wed 4/6/2022 Fox Performing Arts Center Riverside, CA

Fox Performing Arts Center Riverside, CA Wed 4/13/2022 Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land, TX

Several more shows will be announced in due course.