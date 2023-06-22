U2 frontman Bono shared "six thoughts for sixth class" students as they prepared to graduate from primary school in the most unusual of circumstances.

Bono recorded the heartwarming message for the final episode of RTÉ's "Home School Hub" in June 2020. The show had been running daily since April to provide lessons for Irish primary school students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The famous Irish singer offered his advice on friendship, kindness, activism, and following your dreams in the touching recording.

He encouraged the graduating students to ignore anyone who tells them they are not good enough to do something.

"There will always be people who tell you you’re not smart enough, strong enough, talented enough, that you can’t do that thing that you so deeply want to. Avoid them.

"Because there are going to be people who tell you, ‘You can be anything you want to be, everything you want to be,’ and I’d listen to them," he said in the video.

Bono also encouraged primary school students to trust their own instincts when choosing between right and wrong.

"Trust yourself, trust your own instincts. You will know when something, an act or word, is wrong. And you will also know when you are right."

Graduating students may not have met their best friends yet, Bono said, and he encouraged them to work hard at being a good friend.

"Being a friend is hard. Being a good friend. It’s not a chore, but it is something that you have to work on. It might be difficult to imagine now, but you may not have met some of your best friends. Yet."

All students, meanwhile, should accept one another and stand up for others, according to Bono, who advised the graduating students to celebrate people who are different.

"Be kind. Accept one another. Stand up for others. Celebrate those who might be different, seem different. Not just celebrate them: listen to them, learn from them.

"Fight for causes that you believe in. Your planet, your country, your community. They all need us as activists you know. And it’s okay to be angry at injustice, but perhaps start with an act of kindness."

Bono additionally reminded the graduating students that their parents love them unconditionally.

"It goes without saying, you know more than your parents. But they love you more than you will ever know."

Lastly, Bono taught the young students a very important lesson about laughing at some else's expense.

"The sound of laughing with someone is so very different than the sound of laughing at someone."

Home School Hub Class of 2020

Today is your day and "its a beautiful day". Bono has 6 special messages for all the 6th class graduates of Ireland ...#RTEHomeSchool @RTEjr @RTE2 Full message available on demand | @RTEplayer pic.twitter.com/6gyS8nEaRs — RTÉ (@rte) June 19, 2020

*Originally published in 2020. Last updated in 2023.