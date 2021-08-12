St. Patrick’s Day was founded to honor Ireland’s saint patron, St. Patrick. The holiday has expanded across the globe as a celebration of Irish culture.

St. Patrick’s Day is closely associated with green, leprechauns, shamrocks, and traditional Irish cuisine.

Celebrated on the 17th of March, this day is filled with revelry, festivities, and lots of green. Most people claim the saint drove all the snakes from Ireland. Its significance is in his ties with Christianity’s arrival to the Emerald Isle.

Many families in America celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by organizing festive parades and visiting kid’s friendly pubs wearing green clothes.

To help celebrate the day loved across the world, we have a list of perfect games to play on St. Patrick’s Day. However, you need to keep in mind the games are available throughout the year at online casinos supporting them.

Here are some of the best games to play on St. Patrick’s Day.

Rainbow Riches Megaways

Rainbow Riches Megaways offers 117,649 ways to win using clever additions to the excellent slot formula. It features six main reels with an extra four on a single row above the table. The rows differ through the different symbol’s sizes meaning wins are calculated more on adjacent symbols than on the real pay lines. One can take advantage of many bonus features, including the free spin bonus rounds and the Super Gem Bonus feature. The lowest stakes start at 0.20 Euro and a huge 250,000 Euro maximum payout potential for all the players.

Shamrock Holmes Megaways

We settled on Shamrock Holmes Megaways available at this UK online casino due to its strange calming visuals and the fact that bets have the possibility of winning up to 28,000 times the initial wager, whilst also incorporating part of Irish history with its inclusion of the famous Shamrock. You can place bets from 0.20 Euros across all the six reels having 117,649 chances of winning on every spin. There is huge potential behind the respin Magic Forest feature which earns this game the Megaways title.

Finn and the Swirly Spin

Finn and the Swirly Spin is a slot with a tremendous NetEnt charm that oozes out its great graphics and animations. It is played with a five-by-five grid instead of conventional pay lines and reels. It allows players to combo wins by cascading symbols to new winning combinations leading to further cascades. Players have the opportunity of gaining wins equal to 420 times the initial line bet. There are big jackpots waiting for individuals who are blessed by leprechauns.

Leprechaun Goes Egypt

Leprechaun Goes Egypt is a Play’n Go class that puts an oddball spin on the Irelands classic tropes. Placing it all right at the center of ancient Egypt offers a unique theme that is a breath of fresh air to people interested in something unconventional. The lowest beats start at 0.20 Euro with the winning rounds gambled to double or quadruple your winning.

Shamrock Shake

Shamrock Shake is one game most people love due to the fun it brings. It will help make your friends laugh on St. Patrick’s Day. You just have to attach the pantyhose or long strings to the empty tissue boxes and have each tissue box filled with an equal amount of Ping-Pong balls or different types of treats.

Have the filled tissue boxes tied around the guests' waists and let them shake their grooves until all the boxes are emptied. You can pit two guests against each other to see who will empty the tissue boxes first by shaking their groove.

The popular St.Patrick’s Day celebrations are a great time for online casino players. Most sites strive to make thematic campaigns and promotions. In other words, there is a huge potential of gaining more value on the deposits and bets during this period.