His big Marvel film debut has been pushed back until February of next year, but Barry Keoghan says the wait for The Eternals, in which he stars alongside Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, will be worth it.

The Dubliner, 27, back home to wait out the COVID-19 crisis, has been working on the film for the past few months in California.

“You’re gonna love this, you’re going to absolutely love this. To bring this to Ireland is going to be a joy. I can’t wait for everyone to see it because it’s just going to really, really surprise everyone,” he told Joe.ie last week.

Working with Hollywood superstars was an amazing experience, he added, and yes, he still has a sense of awe about his job and the people he gets to act with.

“You grow up watching these people on screen and after a week or so you may get used to them, but like you’re still pinching yourself going, 'I’m working with Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie!'” Barry revealed.

“These are two of the greats I’ve watched growing up and just amazing people as well. It always does get me, it always does. And I think that’s a great thing as well. I don’t ever want to be working and be like, yeah, sure, that’s just…There is always a fan boy in me, I think it’s great.”

Thankfully, Barry said his co-stars didn’t disappoint.

“Lovely they are, man, and they’re brilliant. They just switch it on and they’re amazing off screen as well. Salma is just a very maternal type and looks after everyone on set, and the same with Angelina, they’re just looking after people,” he added.

