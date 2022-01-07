The Batman’s Irish flavor just went up a notch –Barry Keoghan also has a role in the film which drops in March, joining Colin Farrell who co-stars as The Penguin. (Robert Pattinson stars as Batman.)

Speculation is running high among Batman aficionados that Keoghan has been secretly cast as The Joker, Batman’s long-running nemesis.

There are numerous fan sites out there creating and debunking theories about the upcoming release; the only certainty is that Barry Keoghan will play Stanley Merkel, partner of Jim Gordon, Gotham City’s police commissioner.

One of the sites pegs Barry’s brother as the source of excitement over a potential Joker sighting. “In a now-deleted tweet, Barry’s brother Eric claimed that Barry was actually going to be playing as The Joker. But while fans loved the idea of Keoghan playing The Joker, a recent leak seems to have shot down the idea…Keoghan’s Stanley Merkel could very well turn into The Joker in a sequel, but, as it stands, it seems like The Riddler will be the primary focus for The Batman,” so says a site called CBR.com.

Barry himself hasn’t given any clues on his Twitter or Instagram, so we’ll have to wait and see.

The Batman is scheduled for release on March 4, 2022, after initially being delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The eagerly-anticipated film features Robert Pattinson making his debut as Batman after both Christian Bale and Ben Affleck played the iconic superhero in recent films.

The film also features iconic characters including Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Paul Dano as the Riddler in addition to Farrell as the Penguin.