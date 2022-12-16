An Post's Christmas advert "Send From The Heart" will quite literally warm your heart this holiday season.

Christmas advertisements have long been a tradition in Ireland.

From the famous Guinness snowy ad to the Cornflake ad featuring Santa Claus himself, there's something really special and touching about some of the ads released for the holidays.

This one new one from An Post, Ireland's national postal service, is no different.

The ad, featuring the Tin Man, highlights the importance of sending love to those bought close to home and far away this Christmas.

Created by the ad agency Folk Wunderman Thompson the advert is inspired by the novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”. In the ad, the Tin Man, who doesn’t have a heart, is unable to get into the Christmas spirit. That is until he receives a card from one of his neighbors, Cianna, who sends him love and a heart-decorated card.

The ad ends with a voice-over saying "send from the heart this Christmas. Send love with An Post."

Julie Gill, Commercial Marketing Director, Mails and Parcels An Post said: "As an island nation, Ireland is renowned for staying connected by way of post. Sending a card is such a simple way to tell someone they are loved this Christmas.

"This campaign captures the impact that sending and receiving a card can have and how special it can make you feel. And Lyra’s beautiful voice and lyrics add to the magic.”

Enda Kelly, Managing Director at Folk Wunderman Thompson said “Sending a card to someone at Christmas is such a simple act yet we often overlook the emotion and happiness it can bring to the recipient. Unfortunately, now many people simply send a text, a DM, or even a few emojis to friends or family to say Happy Christmas. So to drive demand for stamps, our strategy was to elevate the emotion that receiving a card can bring and in doing so inspire people to send post to those that matter most.”