It might sound completely crazy but after watching some of these Irish Christmas adverts, you’ll find yourself holding back the tears.

From the beautiful images of snowy Dublin in Guinness’ postcard-perfect ad to going home to your mammy’s house of Christmas, just like the ESB ad, the holiday season certainly brings with it some tear-jerking commercials.

In the last few years, the Christmas adverts have become just as big a deal in Ireland as the commercials shown during the prime-time Superbowl spots in the U.S. No matter what new ways the creatives come up with to rev up our tear ducts this year, however, these old classics are sure to bring back the nostalgia of Christmases gone by.

Here’s our pick of the top Irish adverts at Christmas:

Guinness

This beautiful advert has some beautiful shots of a snowy Christmas all over Ireland accompanied by specially composed orchestral music by Kevin Sargent.

ESB

This 1980s ESB (Electricity Service Board) that seems to have stuck in the public’s mind over the decade.

The ad, set to Dusty Springfield singing “I think I’m going back”, depicts a son going home for Christmas and his Irish mammy preparing the house – something most Irish can relate to.

Barry's Tea

This radio ad shows some of Ireland’s great Irish storytelling. In just 1.29 minutes this advert brings you back to childhood in Ireland. The very phrase “Put the kettle on, we’ll have cuppa tea” at the end is sure to get Irish people thinking of home.

Cornflakes

Although this ad is obviously an American ad it’s been running in Ireland every Christmas for years.

If this little blonde angel’s “Ho, ho, ho” at the end of the ad doesn’t melt your heart nothing will.

Coke

Similarly, although this ad is from the US, the sound of these bells on the TV means that the Christmas season has arrived.

Vodafone

This Vodafone advert shows a fantasy world where people ice skate down the pedestrian shopping street, Grafton Street, in Dublin’s south city center. Although the skating may not be real, thankfully, the glistening chandeliers hanging on the street are.

Meteor

Here’s Meteor, another cell phone company’s ad, that gives a humorous slant on competing Christmas carolers on Grafton Street in Dublin.

* Originally published in 2011.