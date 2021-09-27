It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, but judging by recent posts from the show’s stars, it’s always a bit foggy in Ireland.

It appears that the stars of ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ are filming on location somewhere in Ireland after Instagram posts from stars Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney.

The posts come roughly a month after MovieExtras.ie posted an "urgent" casting call for a "Danny DeVito double" ahead of the show filming in Dublin.

On September 22, Katilin Olson, who stars as Sweet Dee on the American show, shared a few snaps on Instagram. While Olson didn't say explicitly that the Gang is in Ireland, her caption gives us all the hints we need: "#Location shoot. Don’t scroll to the end if you don’t want to jizz all over your office desk. 💦☘️ @alwayssunnyfxx #season15."

The following day, Olson’s co-star and real-life husband Rob McElhenney shared his own post with a simple caption - a shamrock emoji:

This isn't McElhenney's first jaunt to Ireland. In 2019, he shared this heartfelt post on Instagram at the end of his Irish visit, thanking "the thousands of people on the shores behind us that made this one of the best weeks of my life. You made feel like I was home."

Starring Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia follows “The Gang” and their despicable exploits centered around their unsuccessful Irish bar Paddy’s Pub in South Philadelphia.

The show, which began airing on FX in the US in 2005 and now runs on FXX, is now the longest-running live-action comedy series in American television history. The cast has been sharing snaps from the filming of season 15.

Rife with Irish American and Catholic undertones, the show has several St. Patrick’s Day-themed episodes, which heavily - and humorously - rely on the worst Irish and Irish American stereotypes.