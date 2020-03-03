Irish language students from Coláiste Lurgan, in Galway, and their cover version of Adele’s “Hello” as Gaelige (in Irish).

The video, featuring lead singer Shannon Bryan accompanied by a great cast of fellow students, has gone viral and garnered close to 1.8 million views since it was shared on YouTube in 2016.

Students attending the Gaeltacht school at Coláiste Lurgan have made brilliant covers of songs such as Avicii’s “Wake Me Up”, Sia’s “Chandelier”, Hozier’s “Someone New”, as well as tunes by Ed Sheeran and Wiz Khalifa.

These Irish language students are really grabbing the public’s attention, even more so after the roaring success of their 2016 TV show "Lurgan Beo", which has aired on TG4, the national Irish language TV channel. They have produced numerous cover songs since then, all of which can be found on their YouTube channel. Hardest working students in Ireland, this lot!

Is it just us or has the Gaeltacht changed since our day!

The lovely folks from Colaiste Lurgan even provided the lyrics to “Hello” as Gaelige in case you want to sing along.

Hello, tú ann?

Mé smaoineamh théis na mblianta

Ar mhaith leat casadh liom?

Le ghoil siar ar chuile shórt

Deir siad go gcneasódh am mo phiansa

Ach, táimse fós ag fulaingt Hello, gcloiseann tú mé?

Tá mé síoraí breathnú siar ar an gcaoi mbíodh rudaí linn

‘S muid chomh hóg agus saor

gCuimhin leat an gliondar sular thit an domhan mórthimpeall orainn?

Muid ‘nois chomh difriúil oná chéile

Is ait an mac an saol Hello dhuit ag tíocht anall

Ó dheoraí grá atá faoi smál

Ag iarra’ tharla a chuir ina cheart

Ná habair riamh go bhfuil ar ngrá thart Hello dhuit ón taobh thall

Na bí chomh fuar mar níl aon chall

Admháim mo chionnta

Ba ormsa an locht

Nach féidir tosú ón tús ‘ríst anocht Le do thoil Hello, ce chaoi bhfuil?

Gach rud coinní’ ‘stigh rófhada

Tá sé seo chomh deacair

In am bogadh ar aghaidh

Scaoil uait a tharla ná breathnaigh siar

Is fág i bhfad taobh thiar dhúinn

Ní haon rún é nach bhfuil ceachtar a’ainn i dTír na nÓg.

Check out this fun video for their cover of “Cheerleader" by OMI, which has racked up 1,800k views:

* Originally published in September 2016.