The Achill International Harp Festival will bring the best Irish harpers and harp music online this year.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the annual festival from Achill Island, Co. Mayo, will be presented virtually from October 23-25.

Audiences from around the world will be able to enjoy a diverse range of harp music for free. Concerts showcasing the best of Irish performers will be held Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Harp tutorials, discussions, and children's storytime will also be available throughout the weekend. According to the organizers of the festival, there will be online events for people of all ages, young and old.

On Sunday afternoon, join Tomás McLoughlin on a virtual walk across the the breathtaking Achill landscape, while Mary-Jo O’Keeffe will be on hand to provide a historic perspective on the experience.

The film "The Making of an Achill Harp," a behind-the-scenes look at the festival's annual harp making workshops, will also be streamed online on Sunday.

Harp workshops, which are available throughout the weekend, are ticketed events and should be reserved in advance.

Featured artists during the festival weekend include: Laoise Kelly; Cormac De Barra and Anne-Marie O’Farrell; Dermot Byrne and Steve Cooney; Ursula Burns; Richard Allen; Sinéad, Gráinne, Mícheál and Darragh Healy; Siar; Alfi; Eilís Lavelle and Niall Hanna; Úna Ní Fhlannagáin; William Jackson; and Gráinne Hambly.

For more information and a full schedule of events, go to the festival website at www.achillharpfestival.ie.