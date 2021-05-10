The Center for Irish Studies at Villanova University, in partnership with the College for Professional Studies, will be offering a seven-week online language course in the spring semester, beginning Monday, June 7 at 6 p.m.

This course is not only aimed at students wanting to earn credit but also to the wider community who want to learn a new language. As a heritage language, the popularity of Irish is growing quickly in North America. This course, taught by Alene O’Malley, is designed to get the students speaking Irish from lesson one.

Students will be exposed to all dialects of Irish with a particular focus on Munster Irish. The course will be capped at 16 students and meet synchronously, via zoom, once a week, Mondays from 6-7:30 p.m. As well as there will be a weekly program of asynchronous work, weekly pronunciation tutorial office hours and access to the Center for Irish Studies events.

The textbook used will be Gaeilge Gan Stró, and each student will be provided with a copy. Supplementary material from www.teg.ie and teacher-designed tasks and activities will also be incorporated. The topics covered will be 1) meeting people (bualadh le daoine), 2) your background and where you live (cúlra agus áit cónaithe), 3) the family (an teaghlach), 4) the house and accommodation (an teach agus lóistín) and 5) pastimes (caitheamh aimsire).

The seven-week program costs $750. Following this course, there will be the option to continue for another seven weeks to complete the beginners 2 program.

To register, visit irishstudies.villanova.edu.

