Trinity College Dublin has been ranked the 81st best university in the world in the QS World University Rankings 2024, which ranks 1,500 institutions from 104 countries.

Trinity's 2024 ranking of 81st place is an improvement of 17 places from the 2023 rankings, which the Irish university attributes partly to the injection of funding for research from various sources, including the Irish Government.

This increased funding improved research output at Trinity, causing a significant improvement in Trinity's performance in the Citations per Faculty metric. The metric is an indication of the volume of research being done at a given university, indicating research strength and intensity at the institution.

The college also performed well in the Academic Reputation metric.

Trinity also received a boost for its ability to respond to challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trinity’s Provost Dr Linda Doyle said in a statement that the ranking was "good news" for Trinity College.

"Rankings don’t reflect the full breadth of all the important things we do, and we have lots more to be proud of in Trinity. Still, this outcome is good news for us. I want to thank everyone in Trinity for the dedication and hard work that has contributed to this significant jump," Doyle said in a statement.

Doyle called for "sustained long-term investment" to ensure that future staff and students at Trinity College have access to the best possible condition.

"I’ll be clear - we need proper sustained long-term investment in people and infrastructure to ensure the conditions exist for our students and staff to excel. Investment such as this in higher education benefits our students, our society, and Ireland’s standing in the world."

Elsewhere in the QS World University Rankings 2024, the University College Dublin placed 171st, while the University of Galway placed 289th.

University College Cork was the next-highest Irish university in 292nd, followed by the University of Limerick and Dublin City University at 426th and 436th place respectively.

Maynooth University was ranked in the 801 - 850 range, while the Technological University of Dublin was ranked in the 851 - 900 range.

The 2024 QS World University Ranking was topped by MIT in Boston, with Cambridge and Oxford making up the top three.