Ireland is the fifth highest ranking country in the world for higher education, according to a new study.

Global student review website The Campus Advisor surveyed thousands of students to reveal the top countries for getting a higher education degree.

Over the past year, the website surveyed 17,824 students about the countries where they received their higher education degree. The survey considered a range of factors including Quality of Education, Cost of Living as a Student, Graduate Career Prospects, Student Diversity, Social Life, and Arts & Culture.

The scores received for each category were then used to determine the overall rankings.

Across six categories, Ireland achieved an overall score of 4.40 out of 5.

Ireland, which ranked fifth overall, was the third-highest-ranked country in Europe

With a score of 4.82 out of 5, Ireland ranked first in the world in the 'Arts & Culture' category.

It also did well in the Graduate Career Prospects' category with a score of 4.79 out of 5.

Here is the full breakdown of the rating scores from 1 to 5 for Ireland:

Quality of Education: 4.51

Cost of Living as a Student: 3.33

Graduate Career Prospects: 4.79

Student Diversity: 4.32

Social Life: 4.63

Arts & Culture: 4.82

The Campus Advisor's rankings of the overall top 20 countries as well as the top three countries in each of the categories can be seen below.

The top 20 countries in the world for higher education in 2022 are:

United States United Kingdom Australia Germany Ireland Switzerland Canada Denmark Netherlands France Japan Czech Republic Austria Singapore Sweden New Zealand South Korea Portugal Belgium Malaysia

The top 3 countries in the world for Quality of Education are:

United States United Kingdom Switzerland

The top 3 countries in the world for Cost of Living as a Student are:

Joint 1st - Czech Republic

Joint 1st - Portugal

3rd - Australia

The top 3 countries in the world for Graduate Career Prospects are:

United Kingdom Denmark United States

The top 3 countries in the world for Student Diversity are:

Switzerland United States United Kingdom

The top 3 countries in the world for Social Scene are:

Australia Canada Germany

The top 3 countries in the world for Arts & Culture are:

Ireland Germany United States

The Campus Advisor says its overall mission of ranking the best countries in the world for higher education is to help future students to make a more informed decision about what university will be the best fit for them and allow students to better prepare for the next chapter in their life.

To view the complete published rankings visit here.