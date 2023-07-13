Irish soccer star Denise O'Sullivan says that the Irish women's team is "really excited" about playing in their first international tournament and taking on some of the best teams in the world when they compete at the FIFA Women's World Cup this month.

Cork native O'Sullivan, in an interview with former Irish international Niall Quinn, spoke of her excitement for the upcoming Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, with Ireland set to take on Australia, Nigeria, and Canada in the group stages.

"It's almost surreal. It's been a few months now since we qualified and I still have to pinch myself a bit," O'Sullivan told Quinn.

"It's just an honor. I think the country deserves this. The fans have stuck by us the past few years and it's a huge moment for all of us."

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

O'Sullivan paid tribute to the Irish fans for their support, stating that they have helped push the Irish team on during their home games at Tallaght Stadium.

"Playing in Tallaght Stadium is absolutely phenomenal and every time we've been there it feels like a full stadium.

"To do it for them is very special."

O'Sullivan added that the team feels some pressure to perform for the Irish fans but said it has inspired them to work even harder.

A combative midfielder with the American club North Carolina Courage, O'Sullivan told Quinn that obtained her toughness from playing with a local boys' team when she was growing up.

"People say I'm small but I'm aggressive. I think that comes from playing with my brothers and playing street football.

"I think that's where I get my confidence from," she added. "Your job in midfield is to get on the ball and you just have to be brave. I think I am a brave player on the pitch. Whether I make mistakes or not, I just keep trying to get on the ball and create whatever I can for the team."

Ireland has arrived in Australia for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup where the team is in Group B.

The Girls in Green take on Australia on Thursday, July 20 in Sydney at 11 am local time.

On Wednesday, July 26, they'll face off against Canada in Perth at 1 pm local time, and on Monday, July 31 they play Nigeria in Brisbane at 11 am local time.