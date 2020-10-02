Find your Irish love on MyIrishDate - the home of dating for Irish and Irish Americans

2020 has already been a bit odd, to say the least, so the thought of adding dating into the mix can seem daunting for a lot of us.

But it's worth remembering that dating should be fun! Creating a new online dating profile is the perfect opportunity to focus on the best parts of yourself, all while knowing that it could potentially lead to connecting with someone new who can bring a well-deserved dose of craic into your life.

Sound like fun? Here are some tips to help you create your new online dating profile:

Pictures and Videos

We don’t mean to brag, but the Irish are often considered among the best looking people in the world! Now’s your time to really show off your best side with a mix of pictures and videos that show what you look like, as well as your lifestyle.

Experts say you should aim to upload at least five pictures to your online dating app profile, and of course, put the focus on yourself. One or two group pictures are fine, as long as you’re easily identifiable.

While there should be some good headshots of you that show exactly what you look like, don't be afraid to upload "active" pictures of you doing the things you love doing most. This helps give your potential matches a more well-rounded view of who you are, without having to say it!

If you've traveled to Ireland before, make sure to upload a picture or two at your favorite spot in Ireland - or favorite Irish pub!

And, of course, your pictures should be decent quality, not heavily-filtered, and recent.

Bio

This part is twofold - your bio lets your potential dates know all about you, while at the same time, it lets other users know what you’re looking for. With that, honesty is the best policy here.

When writing about yourself, save the resumes for job interviews, and let your hair down a bit. What makes you, you? Touch upon your everyday life, like work and/or school, as well as how you like to spend your free time.

Luckily the folks over at MyIrishDate have outlined some fun, easygoing questions to help you scope out your perfect Irish match: Your date turns up in a GAA jersey - is this an instant red card, or a match made in heaven? On St. Patrick's Day, are you wearing a leprechaun outfit, or do you just cringe at the thought?

And don't forget to be clear about what you’re looking for in a potential date. Are you looking for a bit of craic on the weekends, or hoping to find the perfect somebody to bring home to meet mammy? If you're not sure just yet, that's okay too!

While you should be clear about what you're looking for, don't get too specific about physical characteristics. We all have our likes and dislikes, but being open-minded while dating online will lead to better connections.

Remember - your bio doesn't have to be a "one and done" deal. You can and should regularly update it.

Craic

With your pictures and bio in order, now it’s time for the fun part - matching and chatting! The Irish, as you likely know, are blessed with the gift of the gab so this part should be a breeze.

When first connecting with someone new, try to keep it light and fun. If you're stuck for something to say, respond to the pieces of their online dating profile that really drew you in!

Or try these conversation starters from MyIrishDate: Have you visited Ireland before? Who's your favorite musical act from Ireland?

The more the merrier, so try not to be too picky when you start matching with potential dates. Getting to meet new people, perhaps people you wouldn't encounter in your day-to-day life, is one of the best parts of online dating.

