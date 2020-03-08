St Patrick's Day is a global celebration and we can't wait for the Irish to take over again this March 17.

The world shows up to revel for Ireland every year on March 17, with parades around the world, famous landmarks going green as part of Tourism Ireland's global greening initiative, songs sung, green clothes and accessories worn with aplomb, and many pints held aloft in cheers.

To get us in the spirit of things, here's a look back at some of the wondrous St Patrick's Day celebrations from 2017.

St. Patrick's Day parades around the world Look at these St. Patrick's Day parades and celebrations around the world! How did you celebrate St. Patrick's Day? Posted by IrishCentral.com on Friday, March 17, 2017

Dublin:

St. Patrick's Day parades may have originated in the US, but Dublin made up for that in no time - turning their parade into a swirling dream of color, music and pageantry. IrishCentral was there to live-stream the parade.

IrishCentral live at Dublin's St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017 IrishCentral was live at Dublin's St. Patrick's Day Parade. Thank you to our readers from all over the world for watching. Keep up-to-date with all this Paddy's Day here: http://irsh.us/2lueZ5v Posted by IrishCentral.com on Friday, March 17, 2017

The oul place scrubbed up well - highlights from Dublin's #StPatricksDay Parade. Hope you've all had a great day. pic.twitter.com/7WPq6TdEfn — Entertainment on RTÉ (@RTE_Ents) March 17, 2017

New York

Live from the St Patrick's Day Parade in New York City! Not a snake in sight! 🇮🇪🍀 Posted by IrishCentral.com on Friday, March 17, 2017

Live at the New York St Patrick's Parade! 🇮🇪🇺🇸 Posted by IrishCentral.com on Friday, March 17, 2017

Attendees at the parade tell us what today means to them. Posted by IrishCentral.com on Friday, March 17, 2017

Ireland's Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Enda Kenny also stopped by One World Trade Center to flip a switch that would turn buildings across the city green for Paddy's Day.

Ireland's Prime Minister flips a switch to turn NYC green 💚 Posted by IrishCentral.com on Friday, March 17, 2017

London:

Irish dancers took over the city!

Chicago:

In Chicago, the river was dyed green as is tradition, and the parade wound through the streets.

Savannah:

New Orleans:

Hot Springs, Arkansas:

The parade is set for the @ShortestStPats Parade in the world. pic.twitter.com/rAeqLU9bmr — Shortest St Pats (@ShortestStPats) March 17, 2017

Galway:

Thousands of spectators and participants braved the heavy rain for the #StPatricksDay Parade in Galway City. (Vid: Joe O'Shaughnessy) pic.twitter.com/rAoRUW8stu — Connacht/CityTribune (@CTribune) March 17, 2017

Belfast:

I'll Tell Me Ma! Cracking atmosphere at Custom House Square in Belfast despite the rain. #StPatricksDay pic.twitter.com/y5vdnxASqC — Cool FM (@officialcoolfm) March 17, 2017

Paris:

Paris goes green ahead of #StPatricksDay celebrations pic.twitter.com/FURLw5KtYb — AFP news agency (@AFP) March 16, 2017

And here's the view from out of this world, by NASA:

Happy #StPatricksDay Celebrating with a wave of green aurora that @Astro_Jeff was lucky enough to see in person during his 2016 mission. pic.twitter.com/hnwvCEXwUk — NASA Astronauts (@NASA_Astronauts) March 17, 2017

*originally published March 2017