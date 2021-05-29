Former Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams has gone viral on social media platform TikTok after putting a new spin on the Irish republican phrase tiocfaidh ár lá (our day will come).

Adams appeared in a video on Sinn Féin's official TikTok account last week and introduced the new phrase, "TikToky ár lá".

The short clip was followed by a famous scene from the US Office where Steve Carrell encourages his co-workers to "stay calm" as he manically runs around the workspace.

The clip was posted on Friday, May 21, and has been liked more than 45,000 times.

Sinn Féin jumped on the TikTok bandwagon on May 18 in an attempt to reach out to younger voters and provide "light relief".

The party's first post on the video-sharing app was a co-ordinated video featuring some of Sinn Féin's most high-profile politicians, who outlined the party's policy objectives.

Mary Lou McDonald, Michelle O'Neill, Pearse Doherty, Eoin O'Broin, and Louise O'Reilly all appeared in the first video, which concluded with a short clip of Gerry Adams.

"We want to talk to you and listen to you, about things that matter most to you," Sinn Féin politicians say in the party's first TikTok post.

"We want to hear your ideas about a new Ireland, a better and a fairer Ireland, a united Ireland."

The party has already amassed 27,000 followers and 111,000 likes since it joined TikTok 11 days ago.

Sinn Féin was not the first Irish party to join the increasingly popular social media site.

Fianna Fáil and Labour have been posting videos since last year, while Fine Gael TDS such as Simon Harris and Leo Varadkar also use the app to engage with younger audiences.