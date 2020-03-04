Remembering when a PETA go vegan campaign was nixed in Savannah and Butte for being too “sexually suggestive”.

For St. Patrick’s Day in 2018, PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) tried to place an ad featuring a shirtless man with a four-leaf clover in his mouth alongside the words “Kiss Me, I’m Vegan. Go Vegan and Get Really Lucky This St. Patrick’s Day” in Savannah and Butte, Montana, which boasts among the largest March 17 parades.

However, the ads were rejected as too sexy and for looking “like something from a nightclub” in Savannah and Butte, Montana, one of the United States’ most Irish cities, also rejected PETA’s ad for being too “sexually suggestive”.

Instead, the group will run the ad on the parade route in Manchester, New Hampshire, another city with a high percentage of people of Irish descent, at 19.4 percent, starting on March 5.

PETA also tried to place it at bus shelters around Savannah, but the city’s transit company never responded to the inquiry.

“With their proven healthy hearts, sizzling physiques, and increased stamina, vegans easily score that pot of gold at the end of the bedroom rainbow,” says PETA President Ingrid Newkirk. “PETA’s signs may be sexy, but they send a wholesome message that nothing is more attractive than compassion.”

PETA, whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to eat”, notes that in today’s meat, egg, and dairy industries there are still widespread abuses.

PETA reports that people who go vegan reduce their risk of suffering from heart disease, obesity, cancer, diabetes, and impotence.

The ad follows PETA’s recent online dating experiments in the U.S., the U.K., and Australia, which all proved that women using Tinder swipe right significantly more often for vegan prospects than for meat-eating ones.

