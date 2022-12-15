An American woman living in Ireland has broken the World Record for the number of underpants pulled on within 30 seconds.

Rachael Schmitt, 30, who is from the US but lives in Dublin, broke the Guinness World Record by pulling on a whopping 19 pairs of underpants in just half a minute.

"Moved to Ireland and went all-in on Guinness - both the pint and the world record," the American woman said about her achievement in a post on Instagram.

Schmitt, who graduated from Trinity College Dublin earlier in the year, raised money for 19 separate charities while taking on the challenge.

Schmitt wrote the names of 19 different charities on each pair of underwear, including Save the Children and WWF, to raise awareness and funds for each charity.

She said she decided to take on the challenge because it reminded her of making quick costume changes during theater productions.

"When looking for a record to attempt to break, this one stood out to me. I think this record is a great combination of speed and strategy and matches my skill set well," Schmitt told Guinness World Records.

The previous World Record was set by Japan's Toshiaki Kasuga, who pulled on 17 pairs of underpants in 30 seconds.

More than 1.3 million people have watched Schmitt's World Record attempt on TikTok.

