Irish singer-songwriter Niall Horan recently caught up with Condé Nast Traveler to share his 'personal guide' to Ireland.

Horan, the native of Mullingar in Co Westmeath who shot to fame in the boyband One Direction, released his third solo album "The Show" on Friday, June 9, and is in the midst of a media blitz to promote the new project.

In "Niall Horan Teaches You How To Be Irish," the expert on all things Irish first takes on typical Irish slang, including "giving it socks," "ya bleedin'," and "gombeen."

"Most of our terms are derogatory," Horan playfully admitted in the video, before offering his interpretations of the Irish slang "lashing," "leg it," and "losing the rag."

Next up, Horan discussed some typical Irish snacks, from sweets to crisps.

After tasting one, he was surprised to learn that Oatfield Emerald chocolate caramels were "not bad" after recalling the brand "made very bad sweets" in his youth.

Ballymoe Relish is a "more gourmet version of a ketchup," Horan said, before discussing the "Irish national crisp," Tayto. He would've been remiss not to mentioned the "Irish delicacy" of Tayto sandwiches - "Two slices of bread, some butter, and half a packet of Tayto in between them and it's absolutely magic."

He then tore into a packet of "incredible" Jaffa Cakes for a taste before accidentally spilling them on the floor. "We do the confectionary side of things very well in our little country."

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

If the whole music thing doesn't work out, Horan may have a future in sales for Guinness: "The most important thing you need to know about Ireland - Guinness.

"Guinness is our national drink, it's a stout. The Guinness Storehouse in Dublin is one of the top tourist attractions on the planet."

The admitted Guinness fan then showed how to properly pour a can of the black stuff, but not without taking issue with the improper glass provided.

Up next, Horan discussed pub etiquette. He advised visitors to not bring up their Irish lineage unless they're asked about it, to not try an Irish accent, and to try not to be offended by "banter."

Then, offering insight on an Irish road trip, Horan recommended Dublin as a starting point and noted, perhaps not surprisingly, that "the first port of call for me, when I go back to Ireland, is to try Guinness again."

Of course, up next for his Irish road trip recommendations was his hometown of Mullingar where he suggested The Crossed Keys, Daly's, and Clarke's Bar.

After Westmeath, Horan suggests heading to Galway before traveling down the Wild Atlantic Way to Dingle and Tralee in Co Kerry, giving a special shout-out to Reidy's Pub in Killarney, ultimately winding up in Co Cork.

"Watch out for the sheep," Horan said by way of Irish driving tips.

Wrapping up his video, Horan gave an overview of GAA: "Gaelic football is basically soccer with a ball in your hand, hurling is basically lacrosse on steroids."

You can watch "Niall Horan Teaches You How To Be Irish" from Condé Nast Traveler here: