Mark Wahlberg made an attempt at an Irish accent during a recent visit to Ireland, which he hailed as "the homeland."

"I'm back in the homeland, in Ireland," Hollywood star Wahlberg said in a recent Instagram post.

"Adare Manor, the greatest golf course in Europe by far, possibly in the entire world.

"If you want to have a real golfing experience, look, they're playing golf with their Da, two little lads, and their Da.

"People get so mad because I keep doing the Irish accent but I love it."

Boston native Wahlberg was at the luxurious Adare Manor Hotel in Co Limerick in recent days, where he says he had "the best" round of golf in his life.

Earlier, in Dublin, Wahlberg posed for photographs with Westlife singer Nicky Byrne at an event hosted by Irish jewelers Weir & Sons at the Chapter One restaurant.

Byrne joked in an Instagram post that Wahlberg "wants to join Westlife", tagging Wahlberg's brother Donnie, who was a member of New Kids on the Block.

Byrne also said it was "great to see" Wahlberg at the event.

Weir & Sons also posted a snap Wahlberg on their Instagram account, stating that the event featured "amazing guests and delicious food".

