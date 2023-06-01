Listowel in Co Kerry is this month bringing back its DollyDay event, a world record attempt for the largest gathering of people wearing a full head-to-toe Dolly Parton costume.

The event - which includes a blonde wig with the price of admission - will benefit The Kerry Hospice and the Comfort for Chemo Kerry.

Listowel is no stranger to world records - back in 2012, the Co Kerry village set the "Largest gathering of people dressed as nuns" Guinness World Record when 1,436 people gathered to benefit Pieta House.

Cora O'Brien, who helped organize the 2012 'NunDay' event in Listowel, is back at the helm for DollyDay 2023.

“The committee and I are dedicated to setting this record but not forgetting to have fun along the way,” O'Brien told The Kerryman newspaper in March.

“We are doing this as a way to remember those close to us who have passed away, and to support those going through treatment."

More recently, O’Brien - donning a blonde wig - told TodayFM that she managed to connect with an Irish cousin of Eugene Naughton, the President of The Dollywood Company, the owner of Dollywood Parks & Resorts in Parton's native Tennessee.

“Unfortunately because Dolly has a new rock album coming out she’s really busy, so she isn’t able to come," O'Brien said.

“We were holding our breath there for a few days thinking, ‘Oh my god, maybe Dolly would be able to make it.’

“So what they’ve come up with instead is Eugene, the President of Dollywood, is coming to Listowel on June 24!

“So we are so delighted.

“And then on top of that, they have given us the most amazing prize. They have given us a two-night stay in Dolly’s tour bus, which is on Dollywood.”

This year's event will be held on Saturday, June 24 at Frank Sheehy Park (Listowel Emmets GAA pitch) in Listowel, Co Kerry.

Tickets for the world-record attempt are now available on Eventbrite, where organizers insist that "costumes worn by participants must be based on clothes worn by Dolly Parton during a public appearance or performance."

A blonde wig and heels are therefore required - as are boobs, though organizers suggest balloons as a replacement.

Organizers provided several photos of the "Jolene" singer for costume inspiration, but noted that if participants want to wear something different, "you must bring a printed photograph of Dolly Parton wearing the outfit with you and you must match the photo accordingly."

All participants will be photographed before being counted, organizers said.

Each person must be instantly recognizable as Dolly Parton. Those that do not will be discounted from the final total and won't be allowed into the counting area. This is at the final discretion of the DollyDay officials as guided by the world record guidelines.

"The Dolly's not up to scratch will be guided to the viewing area," organizers said," for the craic!"

Liz Horgan, a spokesperson for the DollyDay committee, told 98FM: "The minute you put the wig on and boobs on you transform people straight away and they get into that ‘fun mode.'"

Parton’s connection with The Kingdom expands past just Listowel. In the early 90s, the famous country singer made a stop at Páidí Ó Sé’s Pub in Dingle, Co Kerry.

There, she was presented with the jersey worn by O'Se when Kerry won the 1985 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship before singing "Coat of Many Colors" for the crowd.

“Well thank you very much, and welcome to Dinglewood!”, the iconic singer said.