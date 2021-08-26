An Irish woman woke up to find herself alone inside the bathroom of a locked pub in Tipperary after falling asleep during a night out with friends.

Emma Choptiany, 20, fell asleep in the bathroom of her local pub while the bar was still open, reports The Irish Sun.

When she woke up she found all the customers and staff had gone home, and she was completely alone in the locked pub.

Choptiany posted the video on TikTok and captioned it "don't fall asleep in bathrooms of your local pub or they will lock up and forget you."

The young college student, who goes by EmmaChop on TikTok, added: "Lads I fell asleep in the pub and the alarm is going off, there is no one here."

@emmachop Don’t fall asleep in bathrooms of your local pub or they will lock up and forget you ##fypシ ♬ original sound - Emmamamama

The video shows Emma walking about the pub and trying to open the locked door as the alarm goes off in the background. She then calls a friend on the phone before she climbs out a tiny window in the pub, laughing hysterically at the situation.

The clip has so far has nearly 50k likes, and the comment section was filled with hilarious messages.

"There’s getting Locked and there’s getting Locked," said one TikTok user.

Someone else wrote: "If it makes you feel any better I woke up in the middle of the night on a locked bus in a locked bus station."

Another TikTok user commented: "And here I was thinking lock-ins were meant to be fun."

