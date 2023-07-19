An Irish woman gave up her corporate job to go traveling around Ireland in a converted van, documenting the experience on TikTok.

Cork-based Robyn, who posts under the TikTok username @itsthelifeofrobyn0, said in a post back in February that she and her boyfriend Sacha "finally took the leap" and bought a van to convert it, something they had been dreaming of for years.

Already boasting a sizeable TikTok following, Robyn invited her fans to follow along as she and Sacha embarked on the "completely new" concept of van life, which she admitted was "going to be a huge learning experience for us both."

Robyn took her followers along in her 'Van Life Diaries' as she and Sacha converted the inside of the Ford Transit van, building out a bed and kitchen so they'd be comfy on their travels.

As the conversion was underway, Robyn dutifully continued posting TikToks with an abundance of Irish travel tips, including sites to visit and places to eat.

In June, Robyn finally posted: "Today I quit my corporate job.

"I refuse to live a life of no risk and regret.

"I deserve the space to expand and grow into my passions and dreams.

"I've no idea what's next, but I hope you'll follow along."

A few days later, the inspirational Robyn introduced herself to her new followers ahead of the van's "first adventure."

The adventure, it turns out, was a trip to a "hidden seaside gig" in East Cork!

Later, Robyn embarked on more Irish summer adventures in her van, including visits to Connemara National Park and Ventry.

Robyn's TikTok account has amassed more than 29.5k followers and 1.2 million likes as she and Sacha continue their #IrishVanLife journey.