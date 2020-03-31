Johnny and Carmel Kierans are "Stayin' Alive" in good spirits during the cocoon mandate in Ireland.

Johnny and Carmel Kierans, both 80 years old, aren’t letting Ireland's new cocooning restrictions get them down.

Read More: The Irish around the world made the best of a strange St. Patrick’s Day

The Kierans couple, who live in Drogheda, Co Louth, is capturing the hearts of people across social media after their daughter Marie, a journalist with LMFM, shared a video of them dancing to The Bee Gees’ ‘Stayin’ Alive.’

The heartwarming couple is essentially homebound following Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's instructions on March 27 that people over the age of 70 begin to "cocoon," or stay inside and isolate as much as possible.

On March 29, Marie wrote on Twitter: “Cocooning..... and keeping the best side up.” Her tweet has since been liked more than 8 thousand times.

Cocooning..... and keeping the best side up. My mam and dad both 80 years old. #Coronavirusireland #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe pic.twitter.com/1QEefXKmbE — Marie Kierans (@mariekierans) March 29, 2020

Read More: How the Irish spirit is shining through the coronavirus crisis

The Kierans’ dance routine won scores of positive reactions:

This is absolutely, life-affirmingly precious beyond belief.

I love that your Dad cocooning/isolating but wears a tie! Class act.

So wonderful, this put a smile on my face, thank you for that gift

That's what we need to see more of absolutely brilliant...made my day

Read More: Belfast Respiratory Team begs people to stay home

How are you and your family coping during the coronavirus shutdowns? Email us at Editors@IrishCentral.com!