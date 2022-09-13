Photographer Max Malloy was driving down Ireland’s scenic Ring of Kerry, in southwest Ireland’s Co, Kerry, when he spotted this adorable threesome of an Irish farmer, and dog riding atop a donkey.

The charming image, which was submitted to YOUR SHOT — a National Geographic storytelling community where photographers can submit photos, get feedback and be published — became National Geographic’s ‘Photo of the Day’ on Valentine’s Day 2016.

In his description of the photo, which was taken on Oct 1, 2016, Malloy, who is from Gaillimh, Connaught, Ireland, wrote: “The Irelands Ring of Kerry is noted for its photo opportunities and this happy little group of friends at a roadside market make the perfect one. It looks like yer man is making a St. Brigid's Cross with reeds while the dog barks instructions and the donkey checks his work ... amazing what you can teach humans to do. I don't know what the goat's job is. Lookout maybe? Contrived? Perhaps, but tell me you'd pass by without taking a picture.”

According to his page, Malloy shot the image with a Canon EOS 5D Mark III.

You can see more of Malloy’s stunning photographs of Ireland on his YourShot National Geographic page here.

* Originally published in Feb 2016.