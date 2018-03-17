Hilarious Irish dog joins in a piano rendition of ‘Hail Glorious St Patrick.’

Even pets are getting into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit!

In this YouTube video posted today by YouTuber machinehay, this adorable dog is so moved by his owner’s playing of the hymn that he just can’t help but join in.

The dog, whose name tag says “Brian,” serenely listens to the piano playing at first, but it’s his owner’s harmonica playing that really gets him going.

You’ve never heard ‘Hail Glorious St Patrick’ quite like this!

* Originally published in 2018.